Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

Xiaomi has today confirmed that it will launch its Mi QLED TV 75 in India on April 23 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X series. This is expected to be the Mi TV Q1 75-inch that launched in Europe back in February.

The Mi QLED TV 75″ will be sold on Flipkart in addition to Mi.com and Mi Home stores offline. The company has already launched Mi QLED TV 55-inch model in India back in December.

The Mi TV Q1 75-inch in Europe has the QLED 4K display panel with a 178° viewing angle, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 10 TV OS and comes with support for Google Play Store, Google Assistant/Alexa voice assistant. It is powered by Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

To recall, the Mi QLED TV 4K comes with a 55-inch Ultra-HD QLED Display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV runs on Android 10 and is one the few TVs to run on the latest software.

It is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Xiaomi is including the same remote with the TV as it did with its earlier television models. The TV remote has few hotkeys including those of Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The television has three HDMI 2.1 ports that claim to support 60Hz of refresh rate at 4K resolution along with 2 USB ports. For connectivity, the TV also has Bluetooth 5.0.

For audio, TV is backed by a 30W six-speaker system which includes 4 full range drivers and 2 tweeters.