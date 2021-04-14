Advertisement

Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 2:11 pm

Latest News

The company has already launched Mi QLED TV 55-inch model in India back in December.

Xiaomi has today confirmed that it will launch its Mi QLED TV 75 in India on April 23 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X series. This is expected to be the Mi TV Q1 75-inch that launched in Europe back in February.

 

The Mi QLED TV 75″ will be sold on Flipkart in addition to Mi.com and Mi Home stores offline. The company has already launched Mi QLED TV 55-inch model in India back in December.

 

The Mi TV Q1 75-inch in Europe has the QLED 4K display panel with a 178° viewing angle, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 10 TV OS and comes with support for Google Play Store, Google Assistant/Alexa voice assistant. It is powered by Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

 

To recall, the Mi QLED TV 4K comes with a 55-inch Ultra-HD QLED Display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV runs on Android 10 and is one the few TVs to run on the latest software.

 

It is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Xiaomi is including the same remote with the TV as it did with its earlier television models. The TV remote has few hotkeys including those of Amazon Prime and Netflix.

 

The television has three HDMI 2.1 ports that claim to support 60Hz of refresh rate at 4K resolution along with 2 USB ports. For connectivity, the TV also has Bluetooth 5.0.

 

For audio, TV is backed by a 30W six-speaker system which includes 4 full range drivers and 2 tweeters.

 

Mi QLED TV 4K launched in India at Rs 54,999

Redmi TV XL features teased ahead of March 17 launch

Redmi Smart TV X series launched in India starting at Rs 32,999

Latest News from Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series in India

LG 2021 range of soundbars with Dolby Atmos and AI features announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies