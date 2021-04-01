Mi 11 Ultra to launch on April 24 in India

The Mi 11 Ultra is all set to make its debut in India on 24th of April 2021

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra globally which is the most powerful smartphone from the brand yet. And now, the brand has set the launch event for the smartphone in India on 24th of April, 2021. It is unclear whether the brand will bring other smartphones in the Mi 11 series to India or not.

The digital launch should be live streamed on the company's social media pages. The Mi 11 Ultra China and Global launch that took place on 29th March also revealed the prices for the smartphone in the respective regions.

In Europe, the 12/256GB model of the Mi 11 Ultra costs €1,200 (approx Rs 1,02,700). However, thr converted price seems to be much lower than what it is globally. The Mi 11 Ultra in China is priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 72,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 77,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The phone comes in Black and White colour options, along with a White Ceramic Special Edition which is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, also priced at CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 77,500).

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back. It supports always-on mode and has a peak brightness of 450 nits. It can be customized to show call notifications, normal notifications, clock and more.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple camera setup on the back, housed in a rectangular array, includes a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.95 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) paired with two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors. The ultra-wide-angle camera comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 128-degree Field of View (FoV). And the tele-macro lens supports 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. The display on the back can also be used to see the image from the back camera so one can take selfies using the rear

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 67W of power with a wire along with 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Mi 11 Ultra features Harman/Kardon tuned dual speakers and also has an IP68 rating which makes it water-resistant. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.