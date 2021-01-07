Advertisement

Lumiford launches wireless earphones Max T85

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 5:03 pm

Latest News

The Lumiford Max T85 offers 10 mm extra base drivers and a binaural call function, which makes for enhanced sound.
Lumiford has launched the Max T85 Advanced Wireless earphones in India. Priced at Rs 5,999, the earphones come in a pristine white colour. They will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

 

The Lumiford Max T85 offers 10 mm extra base drivers and a binaural call function, which makes for enhanced sound, whether you’re watching videos or answering calls. The earphones offer smart touch control and hands-free calling.

These earbuds come with a 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response, and 10mm transmission range. The earphones come with a charging case that features a Type-C charging port. While the earphones run on a 35mAHx2 Li-Polymer battery, the charging case boasts a 500mAHx2 Li-Polymer battery. With 1.2 hours of charging, you get 4 hours of music play/talk time.

 

Speaking on the new launch, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest innovation, the Max T85 Advanced Wireless Earphones. With top-notch features like its intelligently-crafted charging case, ergonomic design, and extra bass drivers, we have endeavoured to meet all the needs of our evolved target base. We believe that this is the perfect set of advanced wireless earphones to set yourself free and experience the next level in earphone technology!”

