Lumiford BlackStone BT11 Bluetooth speaker launched for Rs 1,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 5:43 pm

The Blackstone BT11 can be wirelessly connected to any Bluetooth device such as mobile or tablet.
Lumiford has launched the BlackStone BT11 Bluetooth Speaker in India. Priced at Rs 1,999, the mono speaker is available in Black colour. The speaker will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Lumiford’s official website.

 

Lightweight at 180 gm, the compact speaker can be used for music as well as for calls. The high bass Bluetooth speaker is designed with features like a hands-free calling mic, easy carry hook, 40mm bass drivers, long play battery run, and 3.5 mm AUX connection.

The Blackstone BT11 can be wirelessly connected to any Bluetooth device such as mobile or tablet. With 1800 mAH li-ion battery, it offers music for 15 hours in just 3.5 hours of charging.

 

With Bluetooth version V5.0, the speaker can be connected yo any device with a transmission range of 10m. The speaker comes with a frequency response of 80Hz~20KHz and 95dB±3dB sensitivity.

 

Speaking on the launch, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “The BlackStone BT11 Bluetooth speakers are designed around the new-age consumers who are never in one place and need gadgets that are as nimble as they are. Thus, we are redefining portability with our new offering which will give our customers the freedom to take their music with them whether they are out for a hike, at a party, or on a beach vacation. The speaker will become your trusty sidekick by offering you high bass, high-quality sound with a battery capacity that will never fail you. Get ready for the revolution!

