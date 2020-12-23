Advertisement

Lava says its ready to change the game, expected to launch new smartphones next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2020 4:59 pm

Latest News

All the new Lava phones to be launched will be priced between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 in India.
Advertisement

Indian handset brand, Lava Mobiles, has today announced that they are soon going to change the game. The brand will likely launch new smartphones in the country soon.

 

In a tweet posted today by the official Lava mobiles Twitter handle, the company says that the tables are turning and they will soon change the game with the hashtag AbDuniyaDekhegi. The tweet however does not what exactly the company will be launching in the country but we can expect that it is talking about its new launch of its devices.

Advertisement

 

The tweet reads "The tables are turning and we’re all ready to change the game! Stay tuned, because you have seen nothing yet! #AbDuniyaDekhegi". Lava will likely to reveal more details about its upcoming launch in the coming days. 

 

Meanwhile, as per a new report of Gadget 360, Lava is planning to launch four new smartphones on January 5. The new smartphones will be available for purchase through both offline and online channels in the country.

 

All the new phones to be launched will be priced between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 in India. As of now, the name of any of the smartphone is not known. Further, the report says that Lava will also launch a smart band in India soon however its exact launch date has not been revealed.

 

The move will allow Lava Mobiles to compete against other handset players like Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno, Infinix. Samsung and Vivo, most of which have several smartphones lined up in the same price category.

 

Lava yesterday launched Lava BeU Android 10 Go Edition smartphone for Rs 6,888. Lava BeU is designed keeping the needs of women in mind. The phone comes in classy design, diamond-studded camera & an in-built safety app to offer you protection along with its in-depth tutorials.

 

The Lava BeU comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

The Lava BeU runs on Android 10 Go operating system and packs a 4060mAh removable battery.  On the camera front, the Lava BeU is loaded with a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone with contactless thermometer launched for Rs 1,999

Lava BE U smartphone launhing around Diwali, it will be women-centric smartphone

Lava making Nokia, Motorola smartphones in India

Lava BeU Android 10 Go Edition smartphone launched for Rs 6,888

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo sets up its first 5G Innovation lab in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 teaser video and variants surface online

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies