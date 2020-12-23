Lava says its ready to change the game, expected to launch new smartphones next month

All the new Lava phones to be launched will be priced between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 in India.

Indian handset brand, Lava Mobiles, has today announced that they are soon going to change the game. The brand will likely launch new smartphones in the country soon.

In a tweet posted today by the official Lava mobiles Twitter handle, the company says that the tables are turning and they will soon change the game with the hashtag AbDuniyaDekhegi. The tweet however does not what exactly the company will be launching in the country but we can expect that it is talking about its new launch of its devices.

The tweet reads "The tables are turning and we’re all ready to change the game! Stay tuned, because you have seen nothing yet! #AbDuniyaDekhegi". Lava will likely to reveal more details about its upcoming launch in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as per a new report of Gadget 360, Lava is planning to launch four new smartphones on January 5. The new smartphones will be available for purchase through both offline and online channels in the country.

All the new phones to be launched will be priced between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 in India. As of now, the name of any of the smartphone is not known. Further, the report says that Lava will also launch a smart band in India soon however its exact launch date has not been revealed.

The move will allow Lava Mobiles to compete against other handset players like Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno, Infinix. Samsung and Vivo, most of which have several smartphones lined up in the same price category.

Lava yesterday launched Lava BeU Android 10 Go Edition smartphone for Rs 6,888. Lava BeU is designed keeping the needs of women in mind. The phone comes in classy design, diamond-studded camera & an in-built safety app to offer you protection along with its in-depth tutorials.

The Lava BeU comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Lava BeU runs on Android 10 Go operating system and packs a 4060mAh removable battery. On the camera front, the Lava BeU is loaded with a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.