Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 earbuds launched in India

Jabra has announced the launch of 4 new pairs of truly wireless earbuds in India as part of their Elite series. This includes the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 and the Elite 2.

The Elite 2 & Elite 3 will be available from October first week, whilst the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available end of October 2021. All products will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Jabra Authorised resellers at:

Elite 7 Pro: MRP 18,999

Elite 7 Active: MRP 15,999

Elite 3: MRP 6,999

Elite 2: MRP 5,999

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Features and Elite 7 Active

The Elite 7 Pro is a new addition to Jabra’s Elite series of truly wireless earbuds. They are 16 per cent smaller than the Jabra Elite 75t, which are Jabra’s smallest earbuds so far. In addition, it boasts best-in-class call performance with its Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology which combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to ensure crystal clear calls.

The intelligent algorithms constantly analyse the types of noise being picked up by the built-in microphones, and when they detect wind noise, they automatically activate the VPU sensor. Bone conduction technology is used to transmit voice via the jawbone vibrations. The intelligent algorithm then uses the best combination of the bone conduction sensor and microphones to share the best call clarity.

In addition, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) creates a fully immersive experience. Sound can be personalised even further by creating a personalised audio profile with Jabra MySound technology and using HearThrough – a technology that allows the user to define exactly how much outside noise they want to let in. Battery life is rated at 8 hours non-stop playtime with ANC on and 30 hours with a case charging. It supports quick charging too, where a 5-minute charge will provide 1 hour of listening time.

READ MORE: Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS earbuds launched

The Elite 7 Active features similar technologies as the Elite 7 Pro, such as four built-in microphones for call technology and an additional two for personalisation plus adjustable ANC. However it does not come with Multisensor Voice technology like the Elite 7 Pro.

Jabra Elite 3 Features

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds come with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness. Users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with a secure fit, sleek Danish design. There are Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige colours available.

Jabra Elite 2 Features

The final addition to the new range, the Jabra Elite 2 features 6mm speakers for high audio quality and powerful bass. They boast a customisable EQ and noise isolation and the inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio. The key features include 2-mic call technology, instant Alexa activation, one-touch Spotify playback and Google Fast Pair technology. Supported by IP55-rated rainproof protection, the Jabra Elite 2 earbuds come in grey and navy and offer 7 hours of battery life (21 hours including the charging case).