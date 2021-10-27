Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available for purchase starting Nov 1

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active which were recently announced in India are now available for purchase starting 1st of November. Jabra released the new Elite true wireless line-up in India late September.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available starting 1st of November, on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra Authorized resellers at:

Elite 7 Pro: MRP 18,999

Elite 7 Active: MRP 15,999

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Features and Elite 7 Active

The Elite 7 Pro is a new addition to Jabra’s Elite series of truly wireless earbuds. They are 16 per cent smaller than the Jabra Elite 75t, which are Jabra’s smallest earbuds so far. In addition, it boasts best-in-class call performance with its Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology which combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to ensure crystal clear calls.

The intelligent algorithms constantly analyse the types of noise being picked up by the built-in microphones. When they detect wind noise, they automatically activate the VPU sensor. Bone conduction technology is used to transmit voice via the jawbone vibrations. The intelligent algorithm then uses the best combination of the bone conduction sensor and microphones to share the best call clarity.

In addition, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) creates a fully immersive experience. Sound can be personalised even further by creating a personalised audio profile with Jabra MySound technology and using HearThrough. It is a technology that allows the user to define exactly how much outside noise they want to let in. Battery life is rated at 8 hours non-stop playtime with ANC on and 30 hours with a case charging. It supports quick charging too, where a 5-minute charge will provide 1 hour of listening time.

The Elite 7 Active features similar technologies as the Elite 7 Pro, such as four built-in microphones for call technology and an additional two for personalisation plus adjustable ANC. However it does not come with Multisensor Voice technology.