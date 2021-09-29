Infinix offers discounts on Infinix X1 Android TV at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going live with its 1st wave from October 3rd to October 10th this year with discounts. Infinix is offering discounts on the nfinix’s X1, Android TV series. The Infinix X1, Android TV— 32-inch, 43-inch and 40-inch will be available on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs. 11999, Rs. 21999 and Rs. 18999 respectively.

Infinix X1 Features

The Infinix X1 Smart TV features EPIC 2.0 Image Engine, which uses algorithms to enhance the overall picture quality and improve the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vibrant picture quality. In addition, the TV supports HDR 10 that enables it to provide a naturally wide range of colours and depth in contrast between the light and dark shades.

Meanwhile, the EyeCare technology implementation reduces the harmful blue rays emitted from the TV screen that can cause serious damage to the eyes over a period.

Infinix X1 comes with built-in Box speakers with Dolby Audio’s surround sound capabilities to separate sound channels to create a cinematic surround sound experience for a superior sound experience with a higher base effect.

Powered by the latest MediaTek 64-bit Quad-Core chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM, Infinix X1 comes with a built-in Chromecast for seamless connectivity to your favourite video apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and 5000+ of them from the app store along with a one-touch Google Assistant to enjoy a personalized and hands-free experience.

In recent news to Infinix, the brand recently launched Hot 11 and Hot 11S smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 11 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. Moreover, it comes in 7-degree purple, Polar Black, Emerald Green and Silver Wave colours.

The Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB RAM with a 64GB storage version. It comes in Green wave, 7-degree purple and Polar Black colours.