Infinix 160W charging, concept phone 2021 announced

Infinix today announced its first concept smartphone called simply ‘Infinix Concept Phone 2021’. It combines the first dual colour-changing back cover and 160W fast charging technology, enhanced with 50W wireless charging, security protection mechanisms and new temperature control capabilities.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 combines electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to create the dual colour-changing back cover. It uses light as the medium and electric field as the process. The back cover also acts as a notifier.

For example, when there is an incoming call, the smartphone’s back changes between silver grey and light blue. Likewise, when charging, it will change colour and flash in the middle of the device.

To achieve 160W fast charging and 50W of wireless charging, Infinix integrates four elements into the phone. These include its own Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell that enables the smartphone’s 4000mAh battery to be fully charged in 10 minutes.

The Super Charge Pump is integrated with four high conversion charging chips. These chips support high power conversion. This enables the smartphone to reach 98.6% charging conversion efficiency while avoiding overloading and overheating caused by large currents. In addition, using 20 temperature sensors and intelligent control algorithms, the phone monitors the temperature while charging and adjusts the charging power to keep the smartphone under 40-degrees.

The added security protection is triggered during abnormal scenarios, including high temperature, increased voltage, electromagnetic interference and more. This ensures the safety of the smartphone’s system.

Infinix Concept Phone 2021: Other Key Features

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 features a 6.67” AMOLED display with the addition of an 88° limit radian that forms a surface using 3D glass. The phone has an ‘AI-powered’ triple-lens module comprising a 64MP main lens, 120° ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens to achieve up to 60x digital zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

A 64-bit octa-core processor powers the phone. The processor has two performance core ARM Cortex-A76 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively. For GPU, you get the ARM Mali-G76 MP4(-900 MHz) while there are 128 GB of storage and 8GB RAM for memory.

The device runs on Android 11. The software integrated into the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 incorporates a new power button menu. There are also new communication features and notification history.