iGear Impulse wireless charging mobile powerbank launched at Rs 1,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 11:16 am

Indian Gadgets and Smartphone Accessories brand iGear has announced the launch of Impulse Wireless Charging Mobile Power Bank. The iGear Impulse Wireless Charging Mobile Power Bank is available for an exclusive price of Rs 1,999 on Amazon India and Croma.

The 4-in-1 powerbank is a unique smartphone-cum-travel accessory and is a single solution for the simplest requirements. Key features of the iGear Impulse includes a unique collapsible and compact design, a built-in power bank, wireless charging, and multi-coloured night light.

The iGear Impulse powerbank features a built-in 5000mAh battery to top up any smartphone up to two times. A Type-A USB port is available for externally charging all types of smartphones and other devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, wireless headphones, digital cameras, and many more. Four LEDs are also featured on the side denotes the charge status of the internal battery too.

The iGear Impulse also features a built-in 5W wireless charger for Qi-compatible Android and iOS smartphones. These include Apple iPhone 8 and above, Samsung Galaxy S6 and above, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and above, Google Pixel 3 and above, a few models from Huawei, Xiaomi and other brands.

With its multi-coloured Night Light, the iGear Impulse can also be used as a table lamp. Simply pull up the top of the charger to turn and the charger turns into a night light. Three modes of lighting are available by simply pressing a button on the charger. These include Soft White Light Mode, Colour Changing Mode and SOS Mode.

The iGear Impulse can also be used as a phone stand. You have to simply pull up and tilt the body and place your phone on it. The stand can help tilt and position the smartphone at an angle of 45-degrees, giving you a comfortable viewing angle whilst watching movies or during video calls.

The iGear Impulse has a compact and portable design, making it convenient to carry around. Measuring 161 x 26 x 81mm (W x H x D) in dimensions, and weighing just 270gms, the portable wireless powerbank is easy to slip into your backpack or handbag.

Speaking on the launch, iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma commented, “The iGear Impulse is a 4-in-1, single solution for most smartphone users out there. The Impulse can be both your travel partner and bedside companion, ensuring that your smartphone does not run out of power, while still helping you enjoy your music and movies by keeping the phone at a 45-degree viewing angle. And yes, the Impulse can also help you illuminate your bedroom, or relax you with its multi-coloured mood lights.”

