Huawei Watch GT 2e pre-order to begin in India from today midnight for Rs 11,990

Huawei has today announced that the pre-orders for the Huawei Watch GT 2e pre-order will begin in India starting from today midnight on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 11,990.



Customers who purchase the smartwatch from 15 May to 21 May on either Amazon or Flipkart will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs 3,990. Buyers will also get 6 months no cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart.



The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a circular dial with 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by Kirin A1 chip. It comes with 4GB built-in storage.



The wearable is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 or above. It also features 5ATM water resistance and it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters.





The smartwatch has 15 professional workout modes such as climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training. Further, the watch supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone. It supports real-time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, and emails from the connected phone.



The smartwatch also includes an SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen blood levels along with heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring feature as well. Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking and it has many sensors such as ambient light, air pressure, gyroscope, accelerometer, optical heart rate, and more.