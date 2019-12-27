  • 12:52 Dec 27, 2019

Advertisement

Huawei P40 Pro new render shows penta-camera setup

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 11:17 am

Latest News

There are four cameras aligned in a vertical position, while there is a periscope lens right next to other sensors.
Advertisement

Huawei is reportedly working on its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40. Now, a new render of the upcoming P40 Pro has been leaked online. 

 

The latest render reveals that the smartphone will feature a penta-camera setup. There are four cameras aligned in a vertical position, while there is a periscope lens right next to other sensors. The render also shows that the phone will come with Leica branding, which is also present in recent Huawei flagship smartphones. The render was spotted by ITHomes

 

Furthermore, the render shows an LED flash just beneath the camera module. It also reveals that the smartphone will be available in blue colour option with a black-coloured camera module. Meanwhile, the screen panel of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online as well. The leaked panel shows that the full-screen display without any notch. This could mean that upcoming Huawei P40 Pro might come with a pop-up selfie camera or an under-display front camera. 

 

Advertisement

Huawei

 

Previously, it was reported that upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will be the first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. he Huawei P40 Pro will come with a newly-designed 8MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.0 aperture.

 

The latest periscope lens will come with a combination of prism and mirror structure to enhance the optical zoom capabilities. For your reference, the Huawei P30 Pro features prism lens for optical zoom. Furthermore, the report highlights that the standard P40 model will come with 5X optical zoom and it also features a periscope lens.

 

It was reported that Huawei P40 will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will come with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS support, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel periscope lens, a macro sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.  The Huawei P40 will come loaded with a new graphene-based battery with a capacity of 5500mAh. The company might also introduce 50W flash charge.

Huawei P30 Lite (2020) price and colour variants leaked

Huawei P40 Pro to feature 10x periscope optical zoom, P40 with 5X

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to be announced in Q3 2020

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro leak Huawei P40 Pro render Huawei P40 Pro camera Huawei P40 Pro penta-camera Huawei P40 Pro penta cameras Huawei smartphones Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

Vivo S1 Pro to be soon available through offline stores in India

Lenovo to soon launch a gaming smartphone under Legion brand

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies