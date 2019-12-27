Huawei P40 Pro new render shows penta-camera setup

There are four cameras aligned in a vertical position, while there is a periscope lens right next to other sensors.

Huawei is reportedly working on its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40. Now, a new render of the upcoming P40 Pro has been leaked online.

The latest render reveals that the smartphone will feature a penta-camera setup. There are four cameras aligned in a vertical position, while there is a periscope lens right next to other sensors. The render also shows that the phone will come with Leica branding, which is also present in recent Huawei flagship smartphones. The render was spotted by ITHomes.

Furthermore, the render shows an LED flash just beneath the camera module. It also reveals that the smartphone will be available in blue colour option with a black-coloured camera module. Meanwhile, the screen panel of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online as well. The leaked panel shows that the full-screen display without any notch. This could mean that upcoming Huawei P40 Pro might come with a pop-up selfie camera or an under-display front camera.

Previously, it was reported that upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will be the first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. he Huawei P40 Pro will come with a newly-designed 8MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.0 aperture.

The latest periscope lens will come with a combination of prism and mirror structure to enhance the optical zoom capabilities. For your reference, the Huawei P30 Pro features prism lens for optical zoom. Furthermore, the report highlights that the standard P40 model will come with 5X optical zoom and it also features a periscope lens.

It was reported that Huawei P40 will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will come with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS support, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel periscope lens, a macro sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The Huawei P40 will come loaded with a new graphene-based battery with a capacity of 5500mAh. The company might also introduce 50W flash charge.