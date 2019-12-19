Huawei P Smart Pro launched with 48MP triple cameras and Kirin 710F SoC

The Huawei P Smart Pro runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Huawei has launched Huawei P Smart Pro in several countries across Europe. The smartphone is priced at $360 which is approx. Rs 25,531. It comes in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal colours. Huawei P Smart Pro is rebranded version of Huawei Y9s which is also as Honor 9X in some markets.



Huawei P Smart Pro features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is an external memory card slot on the device for expanding its storage.



As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with a 120° field of view and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera.



The Huawei P Smart Pro runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



