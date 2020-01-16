Huawei Mate Xs expected to launch in March 2020

Huawei Mate Xs will come equipped with an improved hinge mechanism

Huawei launched its first foldable Mate X smartphone last year in MWC 2019. Now the company is working on its upcoming foldable smartphone - Huawei Mate Xs. As per a fresh report, the Mate Xs is expected to be launched in March 2020.



A Chinese website reports that Huawei may price the Mate Xs lower than Mate X smartphone even though the phone is expected to have better specs and build quality compared to the Mate X. This is because of the improvements in the production process of the screen. The Mate X is priced at 16,999 Yuan.



Earlier, the Huawei Mate Xs received the necessary 3C certification in China. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it revealed that the phone will arrive with 65W fast-charging support. The Huawei device comes with model number TAH-AN00m.

Huawei Mate Xs will come equipped with an improved hinge mechanism, which should ideally it more durable and smooth. The phone will feature a more resistant screen. The Huawei Mate Xs will be available in Europe.



Recently, it was also reported that Huawei is planning to launch its another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of next year. The foldable device is likely to be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor and will be unveiled at IFA 2020. The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The phone will have full-sized phone screen and maybe smaller notification/ selfie screen to other side.

