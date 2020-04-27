HTC Desire 20 Pro key details revealed, spotted on Geekbench as well

The HTC Desire 20 Pro has been spotted on the popular benchmarking listing as well.

Advertisement

HTC is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as HTC Desire 20 Pro. Now, some key details about the upcoming smartphone have been revealed online. Furthermore, the smartphone has been spotted on the popular benchmarking listing as well.

As per tipster LlabTooFeR, the company will soon bring HTC Desire 20 Pro to the market. The tipster claims that the smartphone comes with codename Bayamo. He further says that the design of the smartphone will come with a mix of OnePlus 8 on the front. This means that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design. He further says that the phone will come with a similar design seen in on Mi 10’s back panel.

Advertisement

This could mean that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup along with a glossy finish at the back. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also appeared on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing reveals model number “HTC 2Q9J10000”. The listing says that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The processor could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM. The phone has received 312 points in a single-core score and 1367 points in a multi-core score. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for further details.