Advertisement

HTC Desire 20 Pro key details revealed, spotted on Geekbench as well

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 11:45 am

Latest News

The HTC Desire 20 Pro has been spotted on the popular benchmarking listing as well.
Advertisement

HTC is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as HTC Desire 20 Pro. Now, some key details about the upcoming smartphone have been revealed online. Furthermore, the smartphone has been spotted on the popular benchmarking listing as well. 

 

As per tipster LlabTooFeR, the company will soon bring HTC Desire 20 Pro to the market. The tipster claims that the smartphone comes with codename Bayamo. He further says that the design of the smartphone will come with a mix of OnePlus 8 on the front. This means that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design. He further says that the phone will come with a similar design seen in on Mi 10’s back panel. 

 

htc

Advertisement

 

This could mean that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup along with a glossy finish at the back. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also appeared on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing reveals model number “HTC 2Q9J10000”. The listing says that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The processor could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 SoC. 

 

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM. The phone has received 312 points in a single-core score and 1367 points in a multi-core score. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for further details.

 

HTC VIVE unveils Cosmo VR headset in India

HTC Desire 19s launched with triple rear cameras and Helio P22 SoC

HTC Wildfire R70 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, 16MP triple rear cameras

Latest News from HTC

You might like this

Tags: HTC Desire 20 Pro HTC Desire 20 Pro leak HTC Desire 20 Pro rumours HTC Desire 20 Pro specs HTC Desire 20 Pro features HTC Desire 20 Pro design HTC smartphones HTC

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30 Pro to reportedly launch as Poco F2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A21s leaked specs show 48MP triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung’s first pop-up selfie camera smartphone leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies