Advertisement

Honor Watch ES to launch in India on October 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 03, 2020 11:10 am

Latest News

Honor Watch ES will be launching on Amazon at 12 P.M on October 8.

After announcing to launch Honor Watch GS Pro in India on October 8, Honor has now also confirmed to announce Honor Watch ES alongside on October 8.

 

The announcement was made by Honor India Twitter handle. The tweet also mentions that Honor Watch ES will be launching on Amazon at 12 P.M.

The tweet reads "Let nothing hold you back from being Fit Fierce and Fab. The #HONORWatchES is coming soon on @amazonIN".

 

The Honor Watch ES was announced alongwith Honor Watch GS Pro during the IFA 2020 in Berlin last month. Honor Watch GS Pro will be launching in India on Flipkart.

 

Honor Watch ES


The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch square AMOLED display and 456x280 pixel resolution. It has a plastic casing rather than aluminium or stainless steel one.

The Watch ES has six different Always-on display watch faces. It offers up to 10 days of battery life. There’s also a quick charge function that charge the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It supports a range of 95 workout modes, including six that Honor says it can automatically detect.

The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, and it supports blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and even stress monitoring, according to Honor. It also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Honor Watch GS Pro smartwatch to launch on September 4 at IFA 2020

IFA 2020: Honor GS Pro and ES smartwatches announced

Honor Watch GS Pro launching in India on October 8

Latest News from Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Android TVs, IoT devices getting infected by malware: Reporrt

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker announced, coming in India this month

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies