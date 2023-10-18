Forza Motorsport Update 1.0 released with a long list of fixes

Forza Motorsport, the latest instalment in the popular racing simulation franchise, has received its first post-release update on October 17, 2023. The update, version 1.0, is available for download on Xbox Series X/S, PC (Microsoft Store), and Steam platforms. It aims to address various issues players report, including performance problems, progression bugs, and graphical glitches.

The game launched last week on October 10 and players have expressed dissatisfaction with the playing experience as it is riddled with issues. According to the official release notes, the update 1.0 for Forza Motorsport offers general stability improvements with fixes for various crash scenarios that could occur in different game modes, such as Career Mode, Free Play, and Multiplayer.

It also fixes an exploit in Featured Multiplayer where players could post impossible lap times onto the Qualifying leaderboard by entering Qualifying directly from a Practice session.

The update also brings some graphics improvements for Xbox Series X and Series S users, such as fixing an issue that substantially raised black levels and creating a “washed out” look when entering and exiting the video menu in-game. Additionally, the update fixes some issues with individual cars in the game, such as decals not aligning correctly or appearing reflected and offset on some models.

Next, the update also makes some adjustments to the game’s progression system, such as unlocking more car parts at lower car levels to increase player upgrade options and ensuring that Car Affinity manufacturer reward discounts are unlocked when intended. Moreover, the update fixes an issue that would cause players to lose gameplay progress if they continued to play Forza Motorsport after a new game update has been released on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Other improvements and fixes included in the update 1.0 for Forza Motorsport are related to physics, tuning setup, accessibility, replay, and tracks. The update is expected to enhance the overall gameplay experience and performance of Forza Motorsport for all players.