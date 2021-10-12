Fitbit and Will Smith partner for an Exclusive New Premium Collection

Fitbit has teamed up with actor, producer, and musician Will Smith for an exciting new partnership. Today he has officially released his first collection of Fitbit Premium-exclusive whole health guidance.

The legendary rapper and actor is creating and curating a Fitbit Premium-exclusive collection of whole-health guidance. Six sweat-inducing, endorphin-boosting workouts and mindfulness sessions in the Will Smith: StrongWill curriculum is now available.

Premium members can now virtually work with Will and his trainers from room-shaking workouts to smooth stress-relief techniques to get their minds and bodies strong.

Fitbit is inviting you to join in prioritizing your holistic health from physical fitness to better sleep habits and maintaining mental wellness. Will’s drive to get in the best shape of his life was inspired by a desire to improve his overall wellbeing, and the strong will collection focuses on both the physical and mental aspects of strength.

Fitbit and Will are helping Premium users to reach goals with an approachable curriculum that fits into your life, enhances your routine and brings calorie-burning moves, form modifications and guided mindfulness.

With this Fitbit Will Smith partnership, the following videos are now available exclusively within Fitbit Premium for which no equipment or gym is required:

Bodyweight Strength: Will Smith is no stranger to lifting weights, but sometimes even the Fresh Prince can’t make it to the gym. Join trainer Roz the Diva to learn strength building techniques you can do without much equipment and explore one of Will’s favorite exercises.

To achieve the freshest fitness goals, start with your core, since that's where peak performance is "born and raised." Join trainer Jahdy to explore Will's favorite techniques to strengthen, engage and stretch your core.

Will Smith always makes this clear: when training your body, it's just as important to train your mind. Join trainer Faith Hunter on a mindful look inward to hone your mental fitness with deep breathing exercises and meditation.

Yoga has been key to Will's fitness success. Follow trainer Hiro Landazuri through a progressive mobility yoga flow to work your dexterity, flexibility and stability. Namaste!

In this workout, trainer Maya Monza takes you from warmup, through 10 cardio-intensive exercises, to cool down without skipping a beat. Have some water and a towel ready, because elevating your heart rate and breaking a sweat is what it's all about. Like Will says, "Let's turn this furnace on!"

The faster the better: Trainer Bianca G delivers a high-energy, high intensity interval training workout focused on the upper body and core to burn calories, gain endurance and build muscle fast.

Will is making to round out the year with better health in YouTube Originals’ new unscripted series, “Best Shape of My Life,” premiering Monday, November 8 on his YouTube channel. This emotionally packed five-day event from Westbrook Media peels back the curtain on what makes Will Smith truly tick as he is pushed to his limits and questions the very behaviours that have led to his success.

Also in November, Fitbit is sponsoring the five-city tour of Will’s memoir, “Will,” in support of his path toward wellness and the many “steps” that go into an international book tour. The “Will” memoir shines a light on his path to understanding where outer success, inner happiness and human connection are aligned.