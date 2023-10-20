Epic Games Store to offer ‘The Evil Within 2’ for free: Check details

Epic Games Store, the digital distribution platform owned by Epic Games, has announced that it will offer the survival horror game ‘The Evil Within 2’ for free to its users on October 26, 2023. The game, which was released in 2017 by Bethesda Softworks and developed by Tango Gameworks, is the sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘The Evil Within’ from 2014.

‘The Evil Within 2’ follows the story of detective Sebastian Castellanos, who must enter a nightmarish world called STEM to rescue his daughter Lily, who was presumed dead. The game features a third-person perspective or a first-person perspective, and combines action, stealth and crafting elements. The player must face various enemies and traps, as well as psychological horror and disturbing moments. The game also offers five difficulty modes, ranging from Casual to Akumu, which challenges the most die-hard players.

Another game that would be offered for free by the store on the same date, is ‘Tandem: A Tale of Shadows’. The game features a unique gameplay that allows the player to switch between two characters, Emma and Fenton, in two different perspectives, top-down and side-scroller. The player are required to use light and shadows to solve puzzles and platform challenges in a Victorian era setting.

Epic Games Store has been offering free games every week since December 2018, as part of its strategy to compete with other platforms such as Steam and Origin. Some of the previous free games include ‘Grand Theft Auto V’, ‘Control’, ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and ‘Among Us’. The free games are usually available for a limited time, usually one week, and can be claimed by anyone who has an Epic Games account.

To claim these two titles for free, users need to visit the Epic Games Store website or App on October 26, 2023, and add the game to their library. Once claimed, the game will be theirs to keep forever. The offer will end on November 2, 2023. Last week’s two free titles on the Epic Games Store included The Evil Within and Eternal Threads.