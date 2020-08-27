Compaq introduces its entry in Smart TV segment in India

The company has revealed that the new range of Smart TVs will be available on Flipkart from 1 September 2020, onwards.

Compaq has announced the launch of its Smart TV segment in India in partnership with Flipkart. The company has revealed that the new range of Smart TVs will be available on Flipkart from 1 September 2020, onwards.

The Compaq Smart TVs come equipped with the latest technologies offer a seamless and immersive viewing experience with some personalization and experience enhancers. As per a report by Counterpoint Research, India is one of the largest markets in the world with more than 200 million potential TV households. However, it is still underpenetrated which makes India an attractive growth market for the entire TV and content value chain.

Commenting on the same, Anand Dubey, CEO – Ossify’s Compaq Televisions Business said, “We are pleased to announce our foray into the Smart TV industry to offer best-in-class viewing experience to our consumers. The Smart TV market in India is one of the fastest-growing segments under the TV industry and offers a massive opportunity to transition millions of consumers using traditional TVs to multi-functional Smart TVs. In this pursuit, Flipkart engaged, as a natural partner of Ossify’s, with its deep understanding of its consumer base and the Smart TV industry. We aim to share our synergies in bringing the new-age technology solutions to millions of consumers across the country.”

Hari Kumar, Senior Director at Large Appliances, Flipkart said, "Smart TVs have truly revolutionised the TV viewing experience of consumers and are witnessing an increasing demand since the past few years primarily due to rising aspirations of people to own large screens. Flipkart has played a key role in bringing this transformation with our nuanced understanding of consumers' evolving needs, a pan-India reach, and availability of various affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI."