BSNL launches Rs 2399, Rs 699 and Rs 786 recharge plans

On the occasion of Eid, State-owned telecom operator BNSL has launched a special Rs 786 prepaid plan for its users. Alongside, the telco has also launched Rs 2399 and Rs 699 prepaid plans. Let's take a look at all the plans.



BSNL Rs 786 Eid special plan



The Rs 786 has been specially launched for the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr. The plan comes with a validity of 90 days from the date of recharge and it offers a talktime of 786 and 30GB data. Users can recharge their numbers with this prepaid plan between May 23, 2020, to June 21, 2020. BSNL Kerala on Twitter announced this new plan.

BSNL's RAMZAN MOBILE OFFER



PREPAID COMBO VOUCHER 7️86



Promotional Offer w.e.f. 23.05.2020 for 30 days

Free Talk Value of ₹ 786 & 30 GB Data

Validity: 90 days — BSNL_Kerala (@BSNL_KL) May 22, 2020





BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan



BSNL Rs 699 prepaid recharge is a semi-annual plan with a validity of 180 days. This plan offers 500MB data per day and unlimited calls to any network. The plan also offers 100SMS per day. The Rs 699 prepaid plan will also ship with Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for the first 60 days.



The original validity of the Rs 699 plan is 60 days, however, there is additional 20 days validity as a promotional offer for the first 90 days, which takes the overall validity to 180 days, reports TelecomTalk.



BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid plan



BSNL Rs 2399 long term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days from the day of recharge. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and BSNL Tunes for 60 days. One drawback of this plan is that it does not come with any data benefits. The BSNL Rs 2,399 plan is valid across all circles and there’s an FUP of 250 minutes per day for the entire validity period, reports TelecomTalk.





Earlier, BSNL revised its Rs 198 data plan for its customers in the Tamil Nadu circle. The plan comes with a validity of 54 days and it offers its customers 2GB data per day. However, the plan doesn’t come with any voice calling or SMS benefits. After the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 40kbps. After revision, the plan is now also offering free caller tune service however the validity of the plan remains the same.

