Boult Audio launches AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds with 24 hours battery life for Rs 1499

Boult Audio has officially announced ‘AirBass Z1’ TWS earbuds. The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds will be available in Black, Blue and White finish and for a price of Rs 1499 on Amazon, starting 21 March 2021. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.

Key features include low latency for enhanced gaming, voice controls for hands-free smartphone access, IPX5 certification for added protection and a 24-hour battery life.

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds are built with lightweight materials for prolonged use. Additionally, the IPX5 water and dust resistance ensure that the earbuds can be worn in mild showers or during sweaty workouts.

The unique design also helps with passive noise cancellation that blocks ambient noise so you can enjoy your music or videos or be uninterrupted during important calls.

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds sport 10mm dynamic drivers. Built on Bluetooth v5.0, the AirBass Z1 can quickly pair with the connected device for distances of up to 10 meters. The Z1 also sport Ultra Low Latency audio delivery (<120ms) that allow users to enjoy gaming without the interference of headphone wires.

The AirBass Z1 can run up to 8 hours on a single charge, while its charging case can refuel them thrice to give you a total playback time of 24 hours. As per the company, the Z1 can last you for a whole week on a full charge with an average use of around 4 hours a day.

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds use Hall Switch technology that helps it instantly and automatically pair with your smartphone the moment you flip open the case’s lid. Additionally, the Z1 earbuds can also be used individually, which means you can use it in mono mode too. With this feature, you can use either left or right earbud on its own without the need to remove the other one from the case so you can use them as headsets for quick audio or video calls.

This feature also helps extend the entire battery life to almost 48 hours. Lastly, each earbud has touch controls so that you can manage calls, change music tracks, shift volume levels or summon the Google or Siri assistants with just a touch.