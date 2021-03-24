BlackShark 4 series surfaces online officially

Black Shark 4 series has officially made an appearance online and is available for pre-orders only in China

BlackShark series has been one of the renowned names in the industry when it comes to gaming phones. Now, the brand is bringing the next generation of its gaming phones - the BlackShark 4 series.

The phones have officially appeared on the brand's China website which means as of now they will be arriving in China only. Following past trends, the phones should be launched in a global variant as well at a later date. You can pre-order one today in China, with the phones set to release in the region on Thursday the 25th.

BlackShark 4 Pro Specifications

Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. This display also has two zones of pressure sensitivity (as in the amount of pressure applied, not just touch sensitive), that can be integrated into games that can support it.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option that is coupled with an SSD Disk Array System.

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side which you can access sliding the locks away to let them pop-up.

BlackShark 4 Specifications

The Black Shark 4 has the same 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. However, you don't get the pressure sensitive screen.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to only 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM instead of 16GB on Pro, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option.

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side.