Advertisement

BlackShark 4 series surfaces online officially

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 4:00 pm

Latest News

Black Shark 4 series has officially made an appearance online and is available for pre-orders only in China

BlackShark series has been one of the renowned names in the industry when it comes to gaming phones. Now, the brand is bringing the next generation of its gaming phones - the BlackShark 4 series. 

 

The phones have officially appeared on the brand's China website which means as of now they will be arriving in China only. Following past trends, the phones should be launched in a global variant as well at a later date. You can pre-order one today in China, with the phones set to release in the region on Thursday the 25th. 

 

BlackShark 4 Pro Specifications 

 

Black Shark 4 pro

 

Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. This display also has two zones of pressure sensitivity (as in the amount of pressure applied, not just touch sensitive), that can be integrated into games that can support it. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option that is coupled with an SSD Disk Array System. 

 

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.  The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side which you can access sliding the locks away to let them pop-up.  

 

BlackShark 4 Specifications 

 

Black Shark 4

 

The Black Shark 4 has the same 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. However, you don't get the pressure sensitive screen. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to only 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM instead of 16GB on Pro, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. 

 

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.  The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side. 

Black Shark 4 Pro Audio Review released by DxOMark, confirms key specifications ahead of launch

Blackshark 4 hands on images leaked ahead of launch on March 23

Black Shark 4 series to be announced on March 23, Pro variant to feature 108MP camera

Black Shark 4 Pro spotted on TENAA

Black Shark 4 Pro in works, spotted on Google Play Console with key specs

Black Shark 4 confirmed to arrive with 120W fast charging

Latest News from Black Shark

Tags: Black Shark

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C11 (2021) coming with Android 11 and 5,000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

Xiaomi Mi 11 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies