Advertisement

Big issues with Remove China Apps and its creator

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 11:18 am

Latest News

The popular app was downloaded by more than 1 million users in less than few weeks.
Advertisement

Google has been kept busy this week in India, after all it was involved in removing not one, but two apps from its Play Store. First it was Mitron, and then app called Remove China Apps. Google has pointed out some policy issues with the company but we're taking a look at the other issues with this platform and the developer who has created the app.

 

Privacy issue galore

Advertisement

 

Once you closely inspect the company OneTouch Labs privacy policy for the app, you realise they were sitting on a potential data mine. This is what the app is collecting from those who download the app: the platform type (Android), version of the operating system, number of clicks on the app, device model, language used on the phone, phone brand, details about version code of all apps on the phone, time on the phone and screen resolution.

 

The company says, "we collect following information to provide our services, implement app features, and improve the app performance." But here's the thing, when you download the app and look for permission access listed on the app store, you realise they are hiding a lot of things from the users and Google.

 

Furthermore, OneTouch Labs haven't disclosed how they use the data stored, and if so, where are they storing them. The concern is for an app claiming to act as a vehicle to download apps from China, what are they planning to do with all this data. What is their end game here?

 

Google smells trouble

 

Which brings us to the action taken by Google. The company has accused the app of violating the Deceptive Behaviour policy. “We don’t allow apps that make changes to the user’s device settings or features outside of the app without the user’s knowledge and consent.” As per the policy, apps that “mislead users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features” will be suspended from the Google Play Store.

 

This isn't the first app to raise privacy alarms but for an app claimed to have been downloaded by more than 1 million users in space of 10 days, the limelight it has caught was obvious.

 

Question marks about developer's origin

 

We've talked about the app but the company behind the platform projects shady behaviour itself. OneTouch Labs claims they are app developers for both iOS and Android but their product history only shows one app and that's the one Google has banished from its app store.

 

The owners of the firm Narendra Kumar Verma and Roopesh Sharma are registered as directors in the company registry. Listing further shows the company incorporated on 25 May 2010, that's more than 10 years in the industry. And they've only got one app to show for after all these years? Sounds fishy.

 

We ran further checks on the directors of the company, and as things turn out, both Narendra and Roopesh are operating disqualified Director Identification Number (DIN). Ministry registration points out their disqualification period started from 1st Nov 2016 and lasts up to 31 October 2021. The legal reasons state a director is disqualified; if they are insolvent, or going to declare for insolvency. They have been convicted by a court for offences or just failed to acquire a DIN.

 

All said and done, if you are one of the million to have downloaded the app, we strictly advise you to delete it right away, and clean the cache to make sure it doesn't have access to data from your device anymore. 

Remove Chinese Apps registers 1 million download on Android

Remove China Apps pulled from Google Play Store as it violates this policy

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Remove China Apps Google Play store boycott China OneTouch Labs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Avast warns of three fleeceware apps on Apple App Store

Remove China Apps pulled from Google Play Store as it violates this policy

Facebook introduce new Manage Activity to archive or delete old posts

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies