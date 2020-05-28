Advertisement

Amazfit T-Rex to launch in India soon via Amazon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 10:52 am

Amazfit T-Rex is the first rugged smartwatch from the company.
Huami is all set to launch the Amazfit T-Rex smartwach in India soon on Amazon. The e-commerce website has started teasing the launch as per which the Amazfit T-Rex will soon make its debut in India.

Amazfit T-Rex was earlier launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 earlier this year with Amazfit Bip S. The Bip S smartwatch was recently confirmed to launch in India for Rs 4,999.

Amazfit T-Rex is the first rugged smartwatch from the company. The smartwatch has passed 12 regulations on military-grade testing and it comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. The smartwatch can withstand extreme heat and cold with heat resistance up to 70 degrees and extremely cold temperature of minus 40 degrees. It is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later and iOS 10  devices or later.

Amazfit T-Rex



The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with an “always on display” function and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The watch is loaded with a 390mAh battery, which can last up to 20 days of normal usage and 20 hours with continuous GPS usage. The smartwatch features 5 ATM dust and water-resistant up to 50 meters

 
The smartwatch features 14 sports modes and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 along with GPS + GLONASS support. The watch features 3-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor and features optical heart rate monitor as well. The dimensions of the watch are 47.7x47.7x13.5mm, and it weighs about 58 grams.

