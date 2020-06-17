Advertisement

Alleged Redmi K40 spotted with 33W fast charge support, 5G connectivity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 2:01 pm

3C certification site also reveals that this model will come with 5G connectivity, just like the Redmi K30 5G.
Redmi K30 smartphone was launched in December last year. Now seems like the company will be refreshing its K-series line up of smartphones as a new Xiaomi model has been spotted on 3C certification site. If reports are to be believed, it is none other than the Redmi K40.

On the 3C listing, the phone is listed with the model number and it will come with a MDY-11-EX charger. This is the same charger which ships with Redmi K30 Pro. Therefore the new model is speculated to be the Redmi K40 phone. This smartphone supports 33W fast charge (11V/3A).

Apart from this, the 3C certification site also reveals that this model will come with 5G connectivity, just like the Redmi K30 5G. Some reports have however also suggested that that the new Xiaomi model may be the rumoured Mi CC10 since predecessor Mi CC9 was unveiled in July last year.

As of now, not much is known for the Redmi K40 or the Mi CC10 phones. We have to wait for the company to officially announce the details in future.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

