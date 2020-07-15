Advertisement

Alleged Huawei Enjoy 20s spotted with 6.81 inches full HD+ display and MediaTek Dimensity 800

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 11:37 am

Latest News

Huawei TNN-AN00 will feature a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Huawei seems to be working on a new smartphone as an unannounced Huawei TNN-AN00 has been spotted on TENNA certification website. The listing reveals the specifications of the upcoming device which will be reportedly launched as Huawei Enjoy 20s.

As per the listing, Huawei TNN-AN00 will feature a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and packs a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The leak reveals that the handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.

 

To recall, Huawei recently announced Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 21,505 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 2299 yuan (Rs 24,730 approx.). It comes in Black, Silver and Dark Blue colours.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Specifications

 

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

