Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11: How to watch, expected price, specifications

The company was supposed to launch the Realme Narzo series on March 26 in India but due to the nationwide lockdown, the launch was postponed.

Realme has announced a new launch date for the Narzo 10 series in India. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones are now set to be unveiled on May 11.



The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and will be streamed online on YouTube. Realme notes that it is a pre-recorded launch video which was recorded before the lockdown.





‘As a responsible organization, we had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video in our very own office earlier,' the company said.

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version). Both the smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time.











Realme Nazro 10 may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch design. It will reportedly come with an 89.8 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This is the same processor that has been used in the Realme 6i. It will reportedly feature a quad-camera setup.



The Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, will be loaded with a triple-camera setup. It might be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery. For the pricing, the series could be launched under Rs 15,000 in India.